ESSEX, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police identified the suspects in a police chase that took officers through the county and Baltimore City Friday.

The driver was identified as Melissa Joyce Moen of the 100 block of Wiltshire Road in Essex and the passenger was identified as Christopher Levar Cox of the 300 block of Magnolia Terrace also in Essex.

Moen and Cox are being held without bail in the Baltimore County Detention Center pending extradition procedures.

The two suspects were wanted in a homicide in Virginia.

The were also charged with first-degree burglary, misdemeanor theft and credit card fraud.

The Baltimore County Police Department will coordinate prosecution of the Baltimore County charges with Hampton Police Division following their extradition.

