An Early morning fire in Columbia leaves two residents displaced. Officials say the fire caused an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.
Filed Under:COlumbia, Fire, Howard County, Howard County Fire

COLUMBIA, MD- Howard County Fire Officials are investigating the cause of a townhouse fire in Columbia Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 7:00 a.m. to the 10300 block of College Square where they found smoke coming from the front of a home.

Crews located a small fire inside the home and quickly extinguished it.

At the time of the fire, there were two residents in the home sleeping. Both were able to evacuate the home safely after being alerted by smoke detectors.

Fire Officials say there were no injuries as a result of this fire.

The family is being assisted by the American Red Cross until repairs can be made to their home.

Damage is estimated at $50,000.

