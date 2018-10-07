Maui, HI (WJZ) — A new bride is grieving after her husband died on their Maui honeymoon.

According to authorities, 27-year-old Stephen Kramer of Gaithersburg, went missing while he was out on a hike in the Pia Gulch area of the Hawaiian island on Sept. 17.

Hawaii Authorities Find Body Of Missing Maryland Newlywed

Jeffanie, Stephen’s wife, said the expert hiker went to scout the trail to make sure it was safe for her to join him.

“This life is temporary. We really don’t know when our time is up. We don’t know if it’s going to be nine days after you’re married or 20 years after you’re married, or 50. No one knows,” Jeffanie told WJLA.

He texted his wife saying he was on his way back, but never returned.

He was found dead four days later on Sept. 21 on the bottom of a 150-foot drop off a cliff.

A Go Fund Me page was started to help Jeffanie stay on the island as the search was underway. She has since returned home to Falls Church, Virginia.

The couple spent a week together as a married couple, before Stephen’s death.

“I fell in love with him because of his faith,” Jeffanie said to WJLA. “And I know there’s more than this life. And he’s already living it now. He didn’t suffer. So I think the legacy he would want to leave behind and share with everyone is that life is short. Don’t forget to appreciate those who are around you.”

An autopsy with determine Stephen’s official cause of death.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook