CHEVY CHASE, Md. (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s home was not vandalized by left-wing protesters, as claimed in a false report circulating online this week.

The claim originated on a satire site, America’s Last Line of Defense, which wrote a story stating that “200 left-wing protesters” caused $11,000 worth of damage to Kavanaugh’s home in Mayo Lake, Pennsylvania, by throwing calendars, bricks and bottles at his house. Some online sites and social media users circulated the claim as true.

Kavanaugh’s residence is located in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Mayo Lake, Pennsylvania, is a fictional location.

Police have received no calls for service at Kavanaugh’s home in Maryland since he was nominated for the Supreme Court on July 10, according to Sgt. Rebecca Innocenti, a spokeswoman for the Montgomery County Police Department, which patrols Chevy Chase. This includes any calls reporting vandalism or protests.

The satirical story used a photo of a home that had been vandalized in Ancaster, Ontario. That photo was originally printed in a Canadian newspaper.

