ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Former U.S. Senator for Maryland Joseph Tydings has passed away, according to Governor Larry Hogan.

Gov. Hogan tweeted out Monday night, “The First Lady and I are saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Joseph Tydings. In his many years serving Marylanders, Senator Tydings made an undeniable impact on our state’s history and future. Please join us in praying for his family.”

Tydings, an Army veteran, was Democratic member of the United States Senate from 1965 to 1971. He also served in the Maryland House of Delegates and as U.S. Attorney for Maryland.

U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) released the following statement on Tydings’ passing:

“Today, Maryland lost a favorite son, Joe Tydings. Senator Tydings grew up in a well-established Maryland family but was never afraid to take on the establishment. He cut against the grain and had the courage of his convictions to fight for civil rights, equality, and sensible gun laws in the turbulent 1960s. His progressive battles cost him his Senate seat in 1970, but his display of political courage was an inspiration to me and many others. In these difficult times, he serves as a powerful example of the best in public service.”

