WOODBINE, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re a fan of interior design or a history buff, there’s a local show that’s for you — plus it’s for a good cause.

Thirteen designers were chosen to redo the interior of a Victoria-era home and the proceeds will benefit those affected by the flooding in Ellicott City this year.

Wilderness Farm, a three-story farmhouse in Howard County has been selected for the 2018 Historic Ellicott City Decorators Show House.

“It’s a beautiful place,” said President of the Historic Ellicott City, Joan Becker. “It has a rich history. It was built in 1907 and was actually a wedding present for Joshua Warfield and Mary Nicodemus, and they lived here until the seventies.”

Everything in the house, including the furnishings and the artwork, is for sale.

“The proceeds from the Show House will go to Ellicott City flood-relief and to help some of the businesses that are relocating,” said Becker. “We’re helping people out. A lot of people wanted the opportunity to sell things.”

One of the designers is Debbie McHale, of Interior Transformations. Included in her sitting and dressing room is artwork from some of the artists who were displaced by the flooding back in May.

“It’s been great so far because I think people are really excited about helping the folks in historic Ellicott City,” said McHale. “One of the reasons I agreed to do this is my inspiration to give back to the community.”

The Show House will be open through Sunday, October 21. Tickets are just $25 in advance and $30 at the door.

