LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been arrested on a litany of charges after police say he fired a gun inside an Anne Arundel County hotel room.

Jesse Jordan Scrivner, 21, faces several different charges, including reckless endangerment, firearm use in the commission of a violent crime, and other related charges.

The Anne Arundel County Police Department reports this incident happened on Sunday, just before 1 p.m. Officers were called out to the Garden Inn Hotel in Laurel after getting reports of gunshots.

Responding officers found a man, later identified as Scrivner, who they say was acting “erratically and appeared to be under the influence of controlled dangerous substance/drugs.”

Md. Route 198 was closed for a time as they worked to take Scrivner into custody.

The investigation found that he had fired a gun inside his hotel room, causing damage to the hotel.

No injuries were reported following the gunshot.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook