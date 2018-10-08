GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (AP) — The Idaho County Sheriff’s Office says searchers are looking for 27-year-old Terrence Woods, of Maryland, who was separated from his film crew while working on a project in the Orogrande area.

Woods was last seen near the Penman Mine and was reported missing Friday.

Searchers with the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Fish and Game, the Clearwater County Dog Team, the U.S. Forest Service, the U.S. Air Force and Back Country Rescue Helicopters are assisting in the searches.

The searchers are also looking for 76-year-old Connie Johnson, a Nezperce resident who was working as the cook at a hunting camp in the Fog Mountain area.

Officials say other members of Johnson’s party arrived at the camp Friday and were unable to find the woman or her dog, Ace. No tracks were found at the site.

A third man who was reported overdue over the weekend was found safe. The sheriff’s office says Jose Mendez-Morales of Tacoma, Washington, was traveling to Elk City when family members became concerned because they hadn’t heard from him. He was found safe on Monday, officials say.

Idaho County spans more than 8,500 square miles (13,670 square kilometers) and more than 80 percent of the land is part of a national forest. It’s a rugged landscape with dense forests and steep mountain ranges and is also sparsely populated, with about 16,000 residents.

