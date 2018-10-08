BALTIMORE (WJZ/AP) — Rhode Island-based offshore wind developer, Deepwater Wind, announced on Monday that it is being sold to the Danish offshore wind company, Orsted.

Deepwater is currently working on three wind farms that would provide power to Maryland, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Long Island, New York.

Orsted and its partners just recently opened the world’s largest wind farm in the Irish Sea. The wind farm has the ability to power roughly 600,000 homes.

In an effort to expand Deepwater, the company has said it will make Providence, RI, and Boston, MA into major hubs for U.S. offshore wind endeavors.

Orsted has stated it is paying $510 million to purchase Deepwater, which will be renamed to Orsted U.S. Offshore Wind.

