BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A 5-month-old girl is dead and now police are investigating to determine what caused her to die.

On Sunday, Baltimore Police detectives learned that Brailynn Ford, died from a traumatic injury at an area hospital.

Police initially saw Brailynn in the hospital on Thursday, Oct. 4, where they saw Ford being cared for by doctors after she had signs of trauma to her body.

Three days later, Brailynn was pronounce dead.

The medical examiner’s officer ruled her death a homicide.

Homicide Detectives are currently investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

