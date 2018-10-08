BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Two men were shot on Sunday night in separate incidents that left one man injured and the other one dead.

Baltimore Police officers responded to an area hospital at 10:52 p.m. for a reported walk-in shooting victim.

Once there, officers saw a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the wrist and leg while in the 300 block of Bruce Street.

Officers are still investigating the shooting.

Later that night at 11:30 p.m. police officers reported to a second shooting in the 1800 block of North Fulton Avenue.

There they found a man with a gunshot wound to his side.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his wound.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

