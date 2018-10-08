BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Ravens and Under Armour are celebrating a new, charitable partnership with a local nonprofit, Level The Playing Field, by donating cleats to over 100 local middle school students.

Level The Playing Field is a local non-profit, serving the community since 2013.

They teamed up with the Baltimore Ravens and Under Armour provide cleats to students for the upcoming flag football season.

It’s something assistant coach Fred Coleman says is a game changer.

“It’s very helpful because you never know what a player is going through, especially financially,” said Coleman. “They may be going through a hardship and may not be able to afford really good cleats, so this actually helps us out a lot and it helps the families out a lot”

New cleats now, mean bigger sports dreams later.

“We serve student-athletes so that when they show up to high school, they’re confident enough to walk up to that coach and try out for the team,” said Kevin McCloskey of the Living Classrooms Foundation.

Program leaders hope that students are inspired by their own talent and confidence.

Kaitlin Brennan of Level the Playing Field said that hopefully an event like this really “motivates kids in this area, in Baltimore, to not only be empowered to be great athletes but to continue to make good decisions on the field as well as off.”

