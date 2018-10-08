BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Red Flag conditions have halted visitors from swimming at Assateague State Park.

According to Maryland State Park officials, visitors can still surf and wade ankle-deep in the water.

Two men died Sunday in what officials told the Salisbury Times was a rip current-related drowning.

He died later at a local hospital.

Red Flag conditions at Assateague State Park until further notice – No swimming – only surfing and wading (ankle-depth) permitted. Thank you for your cooperation! pic.twitter.com/fBbrKyyqU1 — Maryland State Parks (@MDStateParks) October 8, 2018

Around 2 p.m., A 57-year-old man from Chantilly, Virginia was swimming near the campground when he was caught in a rip tide. A surfer tried to rescue the man. he was transported to an area hospital where he died, according the Salisbury Times.

Four hours later, 18-year-old Brian Purnell from Pittsburgh was swimming with a friend with he too was caught in a riptide.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook