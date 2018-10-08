FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018

BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Red Flag conditions have halted visitors from swimming at Assateague State Park.

According to Maryland State Park officials, visitors can still surf and wade ankle-deep in the water.

Two men died Sunday in what officials told the Salisbury Times was a rip current-related drowning.

He died later at a local hospital.

Around 2 p.m., A 57-year-old man from Chantilly, Virginia was swimming near the campground when he was caught in a rip tide. A surfer tried to rescue the man. he was transported to an area hospital where he died, according the Salisbury Times.

Four hours later, 18-year-old Brian Purnell from Pittsburgh was swimming with a friend with he too was caught in a riptide.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s