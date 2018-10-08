BERLIN, Md. (WJZ) — Red Flag conditions have halted visitors from swimming at Assateague State Park.
According to Maryland State Park officials, visitors can still surf and wade ankle-deep in the water.
Two men died Sunday in what officials told the Salisbury Times was a rip current-related drowning.
He died later at a local hospital.
Around 2 p.m., A 57-year-old man from Chantilly, Virginia was swimming near the campground when he was caught in a rip tide. A surfer tried to rescue the man. he was transported to an area hospital where he died, according the Salisbury Times.
Four hours later, 18-year-old Brian Purnell from Pittsburgh was swimming with a friend with he too was caught in a riptide.
