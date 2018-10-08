BALTIMORE CO., Md. (WJZ) — A murder investigation in Virginia crosses state lines and ends in a police chase when two arrests were made in Baltimore County.

Police say Melissa Joyce Moen and Christopher Levar Cox will now be sent to face a judge in Virginia. Both were arrested in Essex on Friday after leading officers on a 30-minute chase.

Baltimore County police say both suspects live in Essex, but on Friday, their department got a call from officers in Virginia saying the two were wanted for murder there and asking for here to track them down.

Suspects Identified In Baltimore Co. Police Chase

Both were captured by police 230-miles away from where their alleged crimes took place, and only after leading officers on a chase through the county, into the city, and back to the county.

On the way, police say they tossed two guns and some ammo, but the pair couldn’t escape.

“I don’t know what kind of crime they did, but I heard that they were chasing them through the city, Parkville, White Marsh, and then they ended up here,” said Essex resident Linda Magee.

People working nearby watched as cruisers finally boxed the silver car into a parking lot off Eastern Ave. Friday afternoon.

“Guns were drawn and everything,” Magee added.

A swarm of officers closing in on who they describe as two potentially dangerous suspects.

Thankfully, police say no one was hurt during Friday’s chase.

33-year-old Cox will now face charges in Virginia, while locally, police say he was also wanted for burglary, theft, and credit card fraud.

The driver of the car, 38-year-old Moen, will face charges out of state too.

Less than 12 hours before their arrest, police linked them to two crime scenes: A home invasion in Hampton, Va. and a deadly shooting in Newport News, Va.

“I heard they even hit him,” Magee said. “And, him and his wife and his dog, they made him lay in the bed while they stole things out of his home.”

Detectives in both states are still coordinating the ongoing investigation.

