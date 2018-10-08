BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland has seen a big increase in the number of confirmed West Nile cases so far this year.

38 cases of West Nile virus have been confirmed here in Maryland.

The Maryland Health Department tells WJZ that number is higher compared to the last couple of years.

1st Case Of West Nile Virus Reported In Maryland This Year

Officials say it’s not surprising given the high amounts of rain and increased mosquito populations we’ve seen this year.

There were only 5 reported cases in Maryland in 2017.

