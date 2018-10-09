WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Sample wines, enjoy a wide spread of assorted food and jam to live music this Saturday, October 13, at the Maryland Wine Festival.

Whether you are wine enthusiasts or just like to casually enjoy a Friday night glass with some Netflix, attendees can come to the Carroll County Farm Museum in Westminster to take part in the festivities, rain or shine.

The festival will have over 150 distinct Maryland wines from more than 25 local wineries, feature artisanal cheeses produced in Maryland, showcase live musical acts from local and regional bands, and more.

Port of Leonardtown Winery, the winner of the 2018 Governor’s Cup, has also announced that they will be publicly releasing their 2015 Vintage Barbara Reserve for enthusiasts to enjoy.

The Vintage Barbara Reserve earned a gold medal and title of best-in-class for Maryland red wines.

The wine festival was rescheduled from a previous data due to Hurricane Florence.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit the Maryland Wine website.

