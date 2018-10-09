COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an honor, I guess.

Anheuser-Busch’s Natural Light, better known as Natty Lite among undergrads, announced that it would be selling a 77-pack of Natty Light to honor its year of creation.

LADIES AND GENTLEMEN, as a nod to the year of our creation, 1977, we give you………………….the 77 pack. Limited time only in College Park, MD. pic.twitter.com/jm19DHVmoG — Natural Light (@naturallight) October 5, 2018

The lucky customers who get to buy this upgrade form the regular 40 pack are the students at University of Maryland.

The 77-pack will exclusively be sold in College Park.

Not sure if that’s a good thing or bad.

No word yet on the pricing of this case.

