Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — It’s an honor, I guess.
Anheuser-Busch’s Natural Light, better known as Natty Lite among undergrads, announced that it would be selling a 77-pack of Natty Light to honor its year of creation.
The lucky customers who get to buy this upgrade form the regular 40 pack are the students at University of Maryland.
The 77-pack will exclusively be sold in College Park.
Not sure if that’s a good thing or bad.
No word yet on the pricing of this case.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook