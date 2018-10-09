FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
CROFTON, Md. (AP) — A Maryland woman learned of a death in the family through her bank. One problem: that death was supposed to be hers, and yet she was still alive.

The Capital reports Ellen Baron got home Sept. 20 to learn both her accounts were frozen. The bank told her the Social Security Administration had notified them of her demise.

The 75-year-old spent around two weeks making appearances at her bank and local Social Security office to offer proof of life. Baron says she got progressively annoyed as she found out her prescription and health care plans were also affected. She notes the error could have had worse ramifications if she were immobile or out of town.

Baron says the SSA told her a key-in error caused her “death.” SSA spokeswoman Vivian Nichols says erroneous death reports are extremely rare.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

