BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The interim Baltimore City police commissioner has withdrawn his application for the position.

The Baltimore City Solicitor Andre Davis says Gary Tuggle, who has served as interim police commissioner since Darryl De Sousa resigned back in May, withdrew his application for the police commissioner job.

Baltimore City solicitor says interim police commissioner Tuggle has withdrawn his application for the position. #WJZ — Kimberly Eiten (@WJZKimberly) October 9, 2018

Baltimore Police Commissioner Resigns After Tax Charges

Davis also said the job will be filled before Halloween, and called it the “most difficult police job in the country.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh fired Kevin Davis in January after the city recorded 300 homicides for the third consecutive year. Darryl De Sousa assumed the helm in an interim capacity before being confirmed in February. He resigned in May following federal tax charges.

More Than 40 Have Applied To Become Baltimore Police Commissioner

In August, it was reported that more than 40 people had applied to be Baltimore’s police commissioner.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook