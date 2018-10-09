GREENBELT, Md. (WJZ) — A 36-year-old man has been sentenced to 162 months in prison, along with three years of supervised release for armed robbery and other related charges.

Kodi Lamont Johnson, 36, of Landover, Md., broke into a residence in Accokeek, Md., on November 3, 2017, sometime after 11:15 a.m. and stole a 45-caliber revolver, two 20-gauge shotguns and a black baseball hat.

Then, he set the house on fire, before fleeing in the homeowner’s red pick-up truck.

Between around 2:19 p.m. and 2:36 p.m., Johnson robbed, at gunpoint, a market, a tavern and a credit union; all in Accokeek.

Each place, he fled in the pick-up truck he had stolen earlier that day.

He displayed the handgun and demanded money and cigarettes from two victims at the market, stealing $500 from the store register and 15 packs of cigarettes.

When he robbed the tavern, he showed a gun and demanded money from seven victims in the tavern and from the cash register. He got $80 in cash from the victims and $200 from the register.

During the credit union robbery, he did the same as the tavern, only to the bank teller and a customer. The customer gave him around $2,800 and Johnson stole another $2,970 from the teller.

He was arrested in the parking lot of a convenience store later that afternoon.

By that time, he had $5,317 in a cash bag marked with the name of the credit union and the stolen 45-caliber revolver.

A later search of the stolen truck found a number of items stolen from the Accokeek home, including the shotguns and baseball hat.

He was sentenced for two armed robberies, an armed bank robbery, using and brandishing a gun in relation to a crime of violence and possession of stolen firearms.

