MARYLAND (WJZ) — Drink smart, don’t drive.

Lyft announced a partnership with the Brewers Association of Maryland, Maryland Wineries Association and Maryland Distillers Guild to enjoy local craft beer, wine and spirits, safely and responsibly, they said in a release.

More than 50 participating locations will feature signage and dedicated pickup and drop-off ones to encourage visitors to use Lyft to get home.

Each venue will offer discounted rides to new Lyft passengers, and hosts and bartenders will be able to offer free rides to anyone in need of a safe ride home, the release said.