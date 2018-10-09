FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
MONTGOMERY Co., Md. (WJZ) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a crash where multiple pedestrians were struck Tuesday morning.

The accident happened on Wendy Lane and Georgia Avenue, Aspen Hill. All northbound lanes of Georgia Avenue will remain closed for the investigation.

WUSA9 is reporting that seven victims were evaluated and five people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, including four juveniles.

EMS treated seven patients and at least five were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

