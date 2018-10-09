Comments
GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man has been charged after a search of his home produced more than $170,000 worth of illegal narcotics.
Authorities executed a search warrant on the home of 31-year-old Kevin Goetz Friday morning. where they found large amounts of marijuana, wax, oil, and psilocybin mushrooms.
Stickers resembling Maryland cannabis prescription stickers and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun were also discovered in Goetz’ home during the search.
Goetz is currently being charged with:
- Possession of marijuana
- Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
- Possession of psilocybin mushrooms
- Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute
- Possess ammunition while prohibited
- Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime
- Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime
- Firearm use during a felony
- Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony
- False label to container containing prescription drugs
- Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school
