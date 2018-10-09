FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018

GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man has been charged after a search of his home produced more than $170,000 worth of illegal narcotics.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the home of 31-year-old Kevin Goetz Friday morning. where they found large amounts of marijuana, wax, oil, and psilocybin mushrooms.

drugs seized from goetz home Police Find $174,000 Worth Of Illegal Narcotics In Mans Home

Photo Credit – Anne Arundel Police Department

Stickers resembling Maryland cannabis prescription stickers and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun were also discovered in Goetz’ home during the search.

Goetz is currently being charged with:

  • Possession of marijuana
  • Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute
  • Possession of psilocybin mushrooms
  • Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute
  • Possess ammunition while prohibited
  • Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime
  • Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime
  • Firearm use during a felony
  • Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony
  • False label to container containing prescription drugs
  • Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

