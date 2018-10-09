GAMBRILLS, Md. (WJZ) — An Anne Arundel County man has been charged after a search of his home produced more than $170,000 worth of illegal narcotics.

Authorities executed a search warrant on the home of 31-year-old Kevin Goetz Friday morning. where they found large amounts of marijuana, wax, oil, and psilocybin mushrooms.

Stickers resembling Maryland cannabis prescription stickers and a loaded 12 gauge shotgun were also discovered in Goetz’ home during the search.

Goetz is currently being charged with:

Possession of marijuana

Possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms

Possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to distribute

Possess ammunition while prohibited

Possess firearm during drug trafficking crime

Possess firearm/shotgun after being convicted of disqualifying crime

Firearm use during a felony

Possess shotgun after being convicted of a felony

False label to container containing prescription drugs

Possession of CDS with intent to distribute within 1000 feet of a school

