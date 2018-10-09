BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was grazed by a bullet overnight Tuesday in Southeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Police officers arrived at 12:24 a.m. to the 400 block of North Linwood Avenue for a reported shooting.

There they found a 29-year-old man with a grazed shoulder wound. The man was then taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP

