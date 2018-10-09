PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — There’s a soda thief in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County Police are looking to identify a burglar who helped himself to a snack from a pantry that was not his own.

Around 11:20 p.m. on September 12, a man was caught on the homeowner’s surveillance camera when he walked around the front of a house in the 2300 block of Farringdon Road in Pikesville, Md., then walked along the side of the home to the back where he found an open screened-in porch.

He walked in, looked around, helped himself to a couple of cans of soda and left.

If you recognize this thief contact the Baltimore County Police Burglary Unit by calling 410-307-2020.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook