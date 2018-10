ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Aberdeen have reunited a three-year-old girl with her family after she was found alone.

The girl was found along Lincoln Avenue and officers posted to social media looking for her guardians.

Her family was located within the hour.

At this time, police have not pressed any charges.

This story is developing.

