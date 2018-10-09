GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Police in Anne Arundel County need your help to find missing 15-year-old Izabel Preston.

Izabel was reported missing from Glen Burnie on Sunday.

She’s 5-foot-10, 110 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She may be in Baltimore City.

If you have any information regarding Izabel or her whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Persons Squad at 410-222-4731. Individuals wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

