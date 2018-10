BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a questionable death of a 9-year-old.

Police say they were called to the 2000 block of Kennedy Ave. for an unresponsive 9-year-old Monday morning.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

An autopsy is planned for Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook