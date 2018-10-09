ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Police have arrested a school employee who they say sexually abused a child over a five month period.

Mark Thoms, 38, faces several charges, including sexual abuse of a minor and sexual solicitation of a minor.

The investigation into Thoms began in April, when authorities were told about the alleged abuse.

The victim said the sexual abuse happened several times between November 2017 and March 2018 at a home in Annapolis.

The alleged victim identified Thoms as the abuser. Police say he was employed by Anne Arundel County Public Schools during the time of the abuse, but did not release further details on where he worked.

An arrest warrant was issued for Thoms, who turned himself into police on Tuesday. He is being held without bond at the Jennifer Road Detention Center on three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense as a person in a position of authority, three counts of fourth-degree sexual offense-sexual contact, and three counts of second-degree assault.

The Department of Social Services received the initial report, the Annapolis Police Department Criminal Investigations Section assisted with the investigation.

This remains an active investigation, and the Annapolis Police Department is asking any other possible victims or anyone with information on this incident to call detectives at (410) 260-3439. Those wanting to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP or the Annapolis Police Department Tip Line 410-280-CLUE

