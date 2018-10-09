FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018

BIG POOL, Md. (WJZ) — A visitor to Fort Frederick State Park discovered a sticky situation when they found a young rat snake stuck in a mouse trap.

The visitor delivered the stuck snake to a state park employee who, after some Googling, managed to release the snake from his sticky prison back into the wild.

According to the Maryland Zoo, rat snakes are non-venomous constrictors, local to the central and eastern United States. They primarily feed on mice, frogs, lizards, birds, and eggs.

