BIG POOL, Md. (WJZ) — A visitor to Fort Frederick State Park discovered a sticky situation when they found a young rat snake stuck in a mouse trap.

The visitor delivered the stuck snake to a state park employee who, after some Googling, managed to release the snake from his sticky prison back into the wild.

Ranger’s day is never dull. Visitor gave us a sticky mouse trap with a juvenile rat snake inside Ranger Katie googled “snake stuck in glue trap”….A little bit of cooking oil & a few pushes with a spoon unstuck the little guy . He back in nature ready for his next adventure pic.twitter.com/grwj7UuYL4 — Fort Frederick SP (@FortFrederickSP) October 8, 2018

According to the Maryland Zoo, rat snakes are non-venomous constrictors, local to the central and eastern United States. They primarily feed on mice, frogs, lizards, birds, and eggs.

