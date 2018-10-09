WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old died Tuesday after he tried to catch up to his school bus.

Police and EMS responded the 4400 block of Norrisville Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. when the call came in for a pedestrian struck.

Maryland State Police said Kyle Lynam of White Hall was running south in the northbound shoulder of Norrisville Road when he was struck by the driver of a 2015 Chevy Tahoe that was traveling north on the same roadway.

The teen was taken to area hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Tahoe, 40-year-old William P Muphy Jr. of Felton, Pa. is not facing any charges at this time.

Police said the bus had it’s yellow lights activated and had not yet deployed the stop sign with flashing red lights or extended the arm — which normally signals traffic to stop.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest.

