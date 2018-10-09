WHITE HALL, Md. (WJZ) — A 16-year-old died Tuesday after he tried to catch up to his school bus.

Police and EMS responded the 4400 block of Norrisville Road shortly after 6:30 a.m. when the call came in for a pedestrian struck.

“It’s…it’s just a kid trying to catch the bus,” said Lt. Timothy Mullin, Maryland State Police.

Maryland State Police said Kyle Lynam of White Hall was running south in the northbound shoulder of Norrisville Road when he was struck by the driver of a 2015 Chevy Tahoe that was traveling north on the same roadway.

The teen was taken to the Upper Chesapeake Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Tahoe, 40-year-old William P Muphy Jr. of Felton, Pa. is not facing any charges at this time.

State police said Felton was following traffic laws.

“The school bus driver had activated his Amber lights. he had not yet activated his red lights indicating everyone to stop,” Mullin said.

Harford County Public Schools said in a statement, “we are deeply saddened by the death of one of our students. This is an extremely difficult time and our thoughts and prayers go out to the family.”

His family told our media partner, the Baltimore Sun, that he liked to go camping and loved school. He had been a Boy Scout for 11 years.

“It’s a real shame. I mean, a lot of kids these days are dying young,” said Garrett Pepper, a Baltimore resident.

Word of the accident slowly made its way through the community.

Many classmates at North Harford High School were not told about the 10th grader’s death until the end of the school day.

State police said they do not plan to file charges against the driver of the Tahoe.

