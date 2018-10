ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. (WJZ) — Two school buses were involved in a wreck Tuesday afternoon in Anne Arundel County.

The crash happened just after 3 p.m. in the 600 block of Generals Highway.

16-Year-Old Trying To Catch School Bus Struck And Killed

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department reports there were no injuries reported as a result of this crash.

No further details have been released at this time.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook