GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel Police are investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex in Glen Burnie Monday afternoon.

They have identified the victim as 19-year-old Prateek Kumar from Crownsville, Md.

Police say they arrived at the Southgate Apartments in the 300 block of Highland Drive at approximately 3:57 p.m. Officers then saw citizens providing first aid to the victim. Fire department personnel pronounced the victim deceased due to his injuries.

The windshield of a Mercedes SUV was riddled with bullet holes, as the apartment complex became the epicenter of a homicide investigation.

Detectives believe this was a targeted incident. Kumar’s body was transported to the medical examiner where cause and manner of death will be determined.

The Anne Arundel County Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

