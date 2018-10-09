BALTIMORE (WJZ) — While the very warm and humid weather pattern in the region continues with the month over 13-degrees above normal, all eyes are on major Hurricane Michael.

By Wednesday afternoon, the storm will likely be making landfall as a Category 3 storm with winds around 125 mph, very close to Panama Beach, Fl.

This low-lying beach region may experience an 8 to 13-foot storm surge, which will totally inundate the region.

The wind damage will be especially destructive in those areas east of the center of circulation. This area will be forever changed by this very dangerous storm.

A cold front will be crossing our area on Thursday, the same time as the tropical moisture from Michael, will be funneled northward by the fast-moving tropical remnants.

Locally, some heavy rain is likely, and some gusty winds as well, but by far the greatest influence, will be restricted to extreme Southeast Maryland and Virginia as they will have the closest proximity to the storm as it passes quickly east of the region by later Thursday and Friday.

Much cooler air will follow, and real fall temperatures will be felt everywhere.

