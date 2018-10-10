Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore restaurants were closed by the city health department so far this month due to various citations.
Here’s a list of the restaurants:
- Psycho’s Pizza (1201 N. Montford Ave., 21213) was closed on Oct. 1 for operation without a license.
- Bangin’ Chicken (6705 Holabird Ave., 21222) was closed on Oct. 1 for improper cold food holding, unsanitary conditions and no hot water, It reopened on Oct. 5.
- Mi Tierra Grocery Store and Carryout (3308 Garrison Blvd., 21216) was closed on Oct.2 for broken hand sinks and general unsanitary conditions. It reopened Oct. 5.
- Residential Food Stand (2015-2017 Hollins Street, 21223) was closed on Oct. 2 for operating illegally without a license.
- Bryan’s Chicken (4570 Edmondson Ave. 21229) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate refrigeration, mice and house fly infestation.
- Subway (7609 Harford Rd. 21234) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate cold holding temperature and their walk in refrigerator not working.
The eighth establishment that closed wasn’t due to a health-related violation. A fire closed Kirbir’s Grill & Cafe (410 W. Redwood St,,21201) on Oct. 4.
To see the full list of closures in 2018, click here.
