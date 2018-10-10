BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore restaurants were closed by the city health department so far this month due to various citations.

Here’s a list of the restaurants:

Psycho’s Pizza (1201 N. Montford Ave., 21213) was closed on Oct. 1 for operation without a license.

Bangin’ Chicken (6705 Holabird Ave., 21222) was closed on Oct. 1 for improper cold food holding, unsanitary conditions and no hot water, It reopened on Oct. 5.

Mi Tierra Grocery Store and Carryout (3308 Garrison Blvd., 21216) was closed on Oct.2 for broken hand sinks and general unsanitary conditions. It reopened Oct. 5.

Residential Food Stand (2015-2017 Hollins Street, 21223) was closed on Oct. 2 for operating illegally without a license.

Bryan’s Chicken (4570 Edmondson Ave. 21229) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate refrigeration, mice and house fly infestation.

Subway (7609 Harford Rd. 21234) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate cold holding temperature and their walk in refrigerator not working.

The eighth establishment that closed wasn’t due to a health-related violation. A fire closed Kirbir’s Grill & Cafe (410 W. Redwood St,,21201) on Oct. 4.

To see the full list of closures in 2018, click here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook