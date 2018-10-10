  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:health department closures

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Eight Baltimore restaurants were closed by the city health department so far this month due to various citations.

Here’s a list of the restaurants:

  • Psycho’s Pizza (1201 N. Montford Ave., 21213) was closed on Oct. 1 for operation without a license.
  • Bangin’ Chicken (6705 Holabird Ave., 21222) was closed on Oct. 1 for improper cold food holding, unsanitary conditions and no hot water, It reopened on Oct. 5.
  • Mi Tierra Grocery Store and Carryout (3308 Garrison Blvd., 21216) was closed on Oct.2 for broken hand sinks and general unsanitary conditions. It reopened Oct. 5.
  • Residential Food Stand (2015-2017 Hollins Street, 21223) was closed on Oct. 2 for operating illegally without a license.
  • Bryan’s Chicken (4570 Edmondson Ave. 21229) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate refrigeration, mice and house fly infestation.
  • Subway (7609 Harford Rd. 21234) was closed on Oct. 9 due to inadequate cold holding temperature and their walk in refrigerator not working.

The eighth establishment that closed wasn’t due to a health-related violation. A fire closed Kirbir’s Grill & Cafe (410 W. Redwood St,,21201) on Oct. 4.

To see the full list of closures in 2018, click here. 

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s