BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man was shot in the leg during an afternoon shooting on Wednesday.

Baltimore Police officers were called at 12:03 p.m. to the 3600 block of Kenyon Avenue for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the leg. The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A person of interest was taken into custody at the scene.

Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 410-386-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

