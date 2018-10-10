BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Family and Children’s Services helps thousands of people in the Baltimore area every year with housing, transportation, and other needs.

Later this week, the agency that has been providing social services since 1849 will hold a major fundraiser.

“We provide any type of advocacy and support for individuals who are experiencing barriers in housing, employment, or transportation,” said F.T. Burden, CEO of Family and Children’s Services. “Anything they need help in stabilizing themselves in various ways.”

Clinical therapists and social workers help individuals and families improve in areas of anger and stress management, coping, and problem solving.

“I’ve been in social work for 30 years. This is the perfect place for me because we’re able to serve so many throughout central Maryland, and help them work through whatever issues they’re facing,” said Jennifer Redding, deputy chief of behavioral health services at Family and Children’s Services.

Friday night, the agency will hold its third annual Baltimore Beefsteak Oktoberfest, which is a major fundraiser. It will take place at the Accelerator Space in Baltimore.

“It’s for a good cause. The money that we raise at this event really allows us to provide services to people without barriers,” Burden added.

Family and Children’s Services provides help to nearly 10,000 people a year in Baltimore City and five surrounding counties.

“For someone to allow me to be part of their journey, and to have that privilege and it’s truly that, a privilege, to share with them as they’re working to live their best life,” said Redding.

CLICK HERE for ticket information for the Baltimore Beefsteak Oktoberfest.

