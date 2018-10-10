UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — Stuff your face and enjoy local craft beer, pizza, and sliders at Clagett Farm on October 21 for the “Burgers and Brews For the Bay” event.

The annual fundraiser hosted by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation will sport several different food stations, live bluegrass music, hayrides, a moon bounce and more.

The event also serves as a way of educating attendees about sustainable farm practices and improving water quality in the Chesapeake Bay.

This year’s event will feature “Chesepiooc Claggett Farm Cascadian Dark Ale,” the first ever craft beer brewed exclusively from Clagett Farm hops by Chesepioc Real Ale Brewery in Crofton, MD.

All proceeds from the event support the Chesapeake Bay Foundation’s efforts to defend and protect the bay, including educational programs and advocacy initiatives at both the federal and state level.

Tickets are $10 for children ages 3 to 11, $25 for designated drivers and ages 12 to 20, $40 for adults if purchased before noon on October 19, and $50 regular admission for adults at the event or afternoon on October 19.

For tickets and more info, visit the CBF’s website.

