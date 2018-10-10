FLEET WEEKEverything You Need To Know About Maryland Fleet Week 2018
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With less than a month to go before election day, a new poll released Wednesday morning shows that Republican Governor Larry Hogan would be re-elected if the general election were held Wednesday.

The Gonzales poll gives the governor an 18-point lead over Democrat Ben Jealous. The poll shows statewide Democrat Ben Jealous trailing behind Governor Larry Hogan.

The poll puts the republican incumbent ahead of the former NAACP president — 54% to 36%. Meanwhile, 8 percent are undecided.

A further breakdown shows Jealous has more support in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County while Hogan is dominating in Baltimore, Anne Arundel and Harford Counties. According to the poll, the two are even in Montgomery County.

Governor Hogan remains popular with Maryland voters. 72% approve of the job he’s doing in Annapolis. Meanwhile, 36% have a favorable opinion of Jealous.

The Gonzales poll surveyed 806 registered voters in Maryland — who indicated they are likely to vote in the November election. It was conducted between October 1st through October 6th. The margin of error is plus or minus 3-and-a-half points.

