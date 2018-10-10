BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was sentenced Wednesday a maximum sentence of 10 years for stabbing another man in 2017.

James Chavis was sentenced for the stabbing death of Oscar Acevedo. He was convicted by a jury of manslaughter in June 2018.

At around 2:11 a.m. on January 22, 2017, police responded to a convenience store in the 2000 block of Fleet Street for a report of a stabbing.

Man Charged For Stabbing Murder In Front Of Royal Farms

When they arrived, they found the victim, Acevedo, on the ground in front of the store unresponsive and suffering from apparent stab wounds to the torso.

He was taken to Johns Hopkins where he was later pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives went to the scene and reviewed surveillance video showing Chavis and the victim in a verbal altercation inside and outside the store.

Surveillance video also showed Acevedo leave the store on his bicycle and Chavis walk across the street to a bar.

At one point, Chavis and the victim returned to the store and began arguing outside.

As the argument continued, Chavis showed a knife and lunged at Acevedo. Then, after a short fight, Chavis walked away and the victim was left on the ground unresponsive.

Detectives later interviewed a witness who identified Chavis in a photo array.

Chavis was later questioned, and after waiving his Miranda rights, he gave a taped confession claiming he stabbed the victim in self-defense.

