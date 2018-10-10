BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has received the maximum sentence of life in prison plus 35 years for first-degree murder Wednesday.

Sean Morris was convicted in June of first-degree murder by a Baltimore City jury for the public execution of Troy Gladney in August 2017.

A man was reported shot in the 800 block of North Woodington Road on August 30, 2017 at 2 p.m.

Police found an unknown man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Medics pronounced Gladney dead at the scene.

According to the investigation, Gladney was on a porch with a group of friends when a man named “Diesel” approached and called Gladney over to him.

Once the two were across the street, “Diesel” pulled out a black handgun with his right hand, and as the victim tried to get away, “Diesel” shot him several times in the back.

He then stood over the victim and continued shooting him in the back and head.

“Diesel” then skipped away.

Morris was later identified as the shooter.

