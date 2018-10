BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 6-year-old has been missing since earlier Wednesday.

Gabrielle Davis was last seen Wednesday at Callaway Elementary School. The school is in the 3700 block of Fernhill Avenue in East Baltimore.

Davis is 4’0 and weighs 75 lbs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911

