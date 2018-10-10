NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Mayor Bill de Blasio on Tuesday signed a bill that adds a third gender category on birth certificates issued in New York City.

The new non-binary identity category, known as X, is for those who don’t consider their gender to be male or female.

A letter from a physician or an affidavit by a licensed health care provider will no longer be provided.

The LGBTQ rights movement was born in NYC. Today, we're making history again in the fight for dignity and respect. https://t.co/TZikDlwGxa — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) October 9, 2018

Residents can now submit their own affidavit requesting a change in gender identity.

“New Yorkers should be free to tell their government who they are, not the other way around,” de Blasio said. “This new legislation will empower all New Yorkers – especially our transgender and gender non-binary residents – to have birth certificates that better reflect their identity, and it furthers the City’s commitment to defending the rights of our LGBTQ community.”

“For the first time, all New Yorkers will be able to get a birth certificate that reflects and affirms their lived reality,” said First Lady Chirlane McCray. “We will not stop there— we strive to extend that dignity to every aspect of life. We will stand strong against any attempt to deny members of the LGBTQ community the respect or safety they deserve as fellow human beings.”

“Today is a landmark day for our city,” said Speaker Corey Johnson. “New York is sending a clear message to people who are transgender, gender non-conforming and non-binary that we are here for you. This law will help those friends, neighbors and colleagues better self-identify on their birth certificates, a document that’s so important in everyday life.”

Last week, de Blasio held a public hearing on his birth certificate proposal.

“This is an example of respecting all New Yorkers, and giving people the freedom of self-determination and self-expression,” de Blasio said.

Prior to 2014, New Yorkers seeking to change the gender on their birth certificates had to have undergone gender confirmation surgery first.

