BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — A man who owned a Baltimore pharmacy pleaded guilty Wednesday to drug distribution conspiracy charges.

The licensed pharmacist, David Robinson, 49, of Baltimore is charged with the distribution of oxycodone and alprazolam.

Robinson operated the Frankford Family Pharmacy where he admitted to illegally providing the drugs for non-legitimate medical purposes.

According to Robinson’s plea agreement, a confidential source told law enforcement that Robinson knowingly filled fraudulent prescriptions for alprazolam and oxycodone at the pharmacy.

A DEA investigation between January and July 2016 had the confidential source make a number of controlled purchases from Robinson at the pharmacy using blank prescriptions from the DEA.

According to the investigation, Robinson knew that the prescriptions were fake because he told the source what name to put on the prescriptions and what quantity of oxycodone tablets to write on them.

Robinson also told the source to include non-controlled medications on the same prescriptions in order to evade law enforcement.

Between April 2015 and June 2017, Robinson fraudulently distributed approximately 12,330 units of alprazolam, with a street value of $2 per milligram and 10,000 milligrams of oxycodone, with a street value of $1 per milligram.

DEA investigators also learned that Robinson, between September and December 2015, wrote prescriptions to dispense at least 85,500 milligrams of oxycodone using the names of prominent athletes given to him as purported clients while working as a night shift pharmacist in Waldorf, MD.

Investigators searched Robinson’s home, the Frankford Family Pharmacy, his car, and a safe deposit box rented by Robinson where they found cash and gold silver coins, totaling $137,964, blank prescriptions, a prescription pad, a loaded 9mm pistol, an AR-15 rifle with several boxes of ammunition and records, invoices and receipts from the pharmacy.

If his plea agreement is accepted, Robinson will be sentenced to 51 months in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled for February 25, 2019.

