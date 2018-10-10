COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — Several thousand people will be coming together at Columbia Gateway on Saturday for the 2018 Komen Maryland Race For the Cure to raise money for breast cancer.

The 5K race is expected to bring in 7,000 participants to celebrate survivors of breast cancer, honor those who are currently living with the disease and to remember those who have passed away.

The Race For The Cure has a fundraising goal of $900,000.

BGE is pledging to support the Maryland Race for the Cure by creating a team with the goal to raise over $200,000.

Komen Maryland announced earlier this year that the race was moving to a new location in Columbia, offering the opportunity for the race to grow more in the future.

This year’s race will include food trucks, games, and music in addition to the Survivor Walk and the 5K run.

The cost of participating in the race is $40 in advance and $50 on race day for adults.

Kids 11-years-old and under can participate for $15 in advance and $20 on race day.

More registration details and race-day information can be found here.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook