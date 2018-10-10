BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two organizations are joining forces to expand resources to reach even more women and give them the tools to succeed.

“When you think about the number of people unemployed or underemployed, this is a way to move them toward success,” said Baltimore’s mayor, Catherine Pugh.

The nonprofit Suited To Succeed has acquired the Dress for Success Baltimore affiliate.

“It’s going to help us do greater things for the women in Baltimore so they can achieve the economic empowerment all women deserve,” said Evelyn Goines, board chair.

Suited To Succeed serves about 12,000 women every year. They provide free professional attire and development tools to women in need.

“How you appear can get you in the door, this is what keeps you there, but first impression is everything, and we want everybody to make great first impressions,” Pugh said.

The goal is to help women work toward self-sufficiency.

“So when a woman walks in that door for the job interview, the first thing that employer is going to do, see how they look and see if they want to go any further,” Goines said.

Suited To Succeed relies on the community’s generosity. They accept monetary donations and gently used professional clothing.

In addition to clothing and accessories, they also offer workshops to help women prepare for a career.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook