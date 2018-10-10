BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo just welcomed in two young polar bear cubs from the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium in Ohio on Tuesday.

The cubs, Neva and Amelia Gray, traveled with four members of the Columbus Zoo animal care team. The team will stay in Baltimore for a few days to help with the bears’ transition to their new home at Polar Bear Watch.

Neva - Polar Bear Photo Credit - Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

Polar Bear (Amelia) Photo Credit - Columbus Zoo & Aquarium

“At the moment, we do not know when Neva and Amelia Gray will make their first public appearance at The Maryland Zoo,” said Erin Cantwell, mammal collection and conservation manager at The Maryland Zoo. “They are currently living behind-the-scenes at Polar Bear Watch while in mandatory quarantine.”

The bears will be introduced to their new home, care team and to each other while in quarantine.

Cantwell notes that “It can be challenging to introduce young polar bears to one another; however we anticipate a very smooth transition with the help of the team from the Columbus Zoo.”

Amelia, Neva and her twin brother Nuniq were the only polar bear cubs born at a North American zoological facility in 2016.

The Columbus Zoo stated they will announce where Nuniq will be moved to at a later date.

