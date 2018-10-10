  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    View All Programs
By Bob Turk
Filed Under:Bob Turk Weather Blog

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and humid October day came once again.

Region temperatures are averaging over 13-degrees above normal so far this month. Thursday will be a transition day, as rain and showers, some of which can be heavy, will move into the region.

A strong cold front will cross the area later Thursday and bring an end to the rain, and drop our temperatures drastically by Friday and the weekend.

The center of the remnants of Michael will pass off the coast of SE Virginia as a tropical storm before moving quickly out to sea by Friday morning.

In central Maryland, about one, maybe two inches of rain may fall, but as much as three to five inches may fall on the lower eastern shore before it clears out.

Very cool and breezy weather will follow on Friday.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s