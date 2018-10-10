BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A warm and humid October day came once again.

Region temperatures are averaging over 13-degrees above normal so far this month. Thursday will be a transition day, as rain and showers, some of which can be heavy, will move into the region.

A strong cold front will cross the area later Thursday and bring an end to the rain, and drop our temperatures drastically by Friday and the weekend.

The center of the remnants of Michael will pass off the coast of SE Virginia as a tropical storm before moving quickly out to sea by Friday morning.

In central Maryland, about one, maybe two inches of rain may fall, but as much as three to five inches may fall on the lower eastern shore before it clears out.

Very cool and breezy weather will follow on Friday.

