BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — If you love to eat and drink, this weekend offers a great chance to explore the world of food and beverage beyond restaurants and bars. From a street fair to meals from refugee chefs, there’s plenty to explore and enjoy if you’re hungry for something new.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Bloodys, Bourbon, Brews & Brunch

First up, Baltimore Magazine is celebrating its October brunch issue with a brunch of its own. Your ticket includes a bottomless meal and drinks, including coffee and a build-your-own bloody mary bar. There’ll be live music and a Q&A with the magazine editor, and proceeds go to benefit the nonprofit No Hungry Kid.

When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where: Gunther & Co., 3650 Toone St.

Admission: $30

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets‘

Fell’s Point Fun Fest

Next is the 52nd annual Fell’s Point Fun Festival. The neighborhood will play host to two live music stages, craft vendors and a kids’ zone with activities for young festival-goers. Area restaurants will offer outdoor cafe-style seating. Your ticket — assuming you’re 21 or over — will include three full drink tickets for beer, wine or a signature cocktail from the many purveyors.

When: Saturday, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Where: Fell’s Point – Broadway Square, 1700 Thames St.

Admission: $18

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Baltimore’s Immigrant & Refugee Food Festival

Finally, head to the Canton Waterfront Park for the Immigrant and Refugee Food Festival. You’ll enjoy local food by immigrant and refugee chefs from Thailand, Syria, India, Iraq, Haiti and many more countries. There’ll be live music performances, vendors and nonprofits supporting immigrant communities. Krish Vignarajah will provide opening remarks.

When: Sunday, Oct. 14, 12-5 p.m.

Where: Canton Waterfront Park, 3001 Boston St..

Admission: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

